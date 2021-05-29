Veterans take center stage at Wausau parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It's a different scene at Wausau's Memorial Day parade this year: no bands, no fanfare, but the veterans taking center stage.



With Saturday's event taking place after last year's parade was canceled, organizers say it means more than usual.



"I think today was so heartwarming," said Robert Weller, First Vice Commander of Wausau's American Legion Post 10.



This time around is a chance for the community to gather together and pay tribute to those who served.



To start, everyone made their way down Stewart Avenue, before a wreath laying ceremony and a 21-gun salute at Opportunity, Inc., which used to be the location for Post 388.



Just seeing everyone gathered again made Weller beam with pride.



"For us to be here today, to celebrate and remember the soldiers and sailors and airmen that died before us, to pay tribute to them in a quiet humble way…and to see the community here saying we recognize you and we thank you," he said.



The message of this day rings the same every year, as Weller also says it's not all about coming together with friends and family this weekend, but it's truly about taking time to remember those that came before us.