Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.” Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.