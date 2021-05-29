More clouds forecast after a very sunny Saturday

While it was extremely chilly this morning we will be slowly warming up in the forecast as you could tell in the afternoon. However, the mostly sunny skies will not be sticking around as much for the last 2 days of the Memorial Day weekend.

This afternoon: Mostly sunny and very comfortable.

High: Mid 60s Wind: SSE 3-5

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold but still chilly.

Low: 39 Wind: SSE ~ 5 to Calm

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of a passing sprinkle.

High: 65 Wind: Calm to SE 5-8

Memorial Day (Monday): Partly cloudy turning partly sunny with an afternoon storm likely.

High: 71

Tonight will be yet another chilly overnight with mostly clear skies, but fortunately not as cold as the last. There is a chance for some developing frost in the Northwoods but most cities should be spared of frost tonight unlike earlier.

Sunday will have increasing clouds to partly sunny skies. It should be another comfortable day out like our Saturday but will be much cloudier with a small chance of rain. There is a 30% chance for passing sprinkles especially around midday and onward but no significant precipitation is in the forecast. Additionally, winds will be on the lighter side so it should be a great day to spend outdoors - one where you do not have to worry about breaking a sweat. Overnight temperatures will be much more tolerable in the mid-40s.

Our Memorial Day may have a few complications with a 60% chance of isolated storms developing in the afternoon. As of right now, the morning hours look fantastic with partly cloudy skies and much warmer weather - a daytime high near 71. It will be the afternoon or evening where you may want to shift your plans. A line of thunderstorms looks to develop from 3-6 PM. The storm prediction center has us at a level 1 risk for severe weather on Monday.

After Memorial day we officially enter "Meteorological Summer" and warming temperatures will agree. Tuesday - Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s with a chance for rain or storms on Wed/Thu. Friday will be dry and sunny and the temperature is expected to land into the low 80s. And finally, by next Saturday, we will be in the mid-80s and fairly humid with a 30% chance of showers or storms in the afternoon.

Enjoy the rest of the extended weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 29-May 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1990 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from north central Colorado to the northern half of Texas. Severe thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes, and there were seventy reports of large hail or damaging winds. Midday thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Hobart, OK, and produced up to three and a half inches of rain in eastern Colorado in four hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)