Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 10:54 pm
10:36 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Oneida

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

