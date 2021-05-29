Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
