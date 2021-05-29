Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 6:39 am
4:46 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

