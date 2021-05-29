Freeze Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid- to upper

20s expected.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams

Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&