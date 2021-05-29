Family of American killed in Kenya wants separate probe

NAIROBI (AP) — The family of an American investor of Somali origin whose body was found with torture wounds days after he went missing in Nairobi wants Kenya’s director of public prosecutions to run a separate investigation from one being done by police. In a letter sent through their lawyer, relatives of Bashir Mohamed Mohamud question the behavior of police after the 36-year-old disappeared. The family specifically questioned the time it took police to ask them to positively identify Mohamud when he had been identified days before they were notified. They also asked why the shell of Mohamud’s burned Range Rover was taken away within minutes after the vehicle was linked to him.