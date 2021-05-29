Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for 1st vaccine dose

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger residents. Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace. A photo posted on their Twitter feed showed she got vaccinated Friday, a few weeks after her husband. Britain this week extended its COVID-19 vaccination program to everyone over the age of 30. The duchess tweeted Saturday that she was “hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout.”