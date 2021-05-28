WHO chief concedes ‘slow’ response to Congo sex abuse claims

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has acknowledged the U.N. health agency’s response to sexual abuse allegations involving employees who worked in Congo during an Ebola outbreak was “slow.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used the term during closed-door meetings last week following an Associated Press investigation that found senior WHO management knew of multiple cases of alleged sexual misconduct in the African country. Nearly 50 countries issued a joint statement Friday expressing their “deep concerns” about WHO’s handling of sexual abuse. Alluding to the AP’s recent story, several countries said they expected to see swifter action by the agency.