Wausau Memorial Day Parade will look different this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Those who served will be making their walk once again for Memorial Day.

This year it will only be veterans and vet organizations walking.

No floats. No bands.

Organizers say it will help refocus the parade as a time to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Honoring the well over one million men and woman who died for us is such an enormous amount of human life, and the fact that they felt that it was worth doing this and participating in the freedoms of America says volumes to everybody," said Bob Weller, First Vice Commander, Wausau American Legion Post 10.

The parade will start at 11 am on Saturday. Starting at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau and ending on River Drive near Opportunity Inc.

A ceremony will take place after the parade.

"You know we have homeless veterans, we have veterans basically locked up in nursing homes, so it's very important to me and all the other vets these folks are remembered," said Jeff Morgan, President, Man of Honor Society.

With no floats or bands, those who have served say it may be more impactful this way.

"More important is the remembrance, you know this is not a celebration, or a three-day celebration to sell mattresses and equipment. This is a day to remember those who died for us, that you can do those kind of things over this three-day weekend," said Weller .

For veterans who want to take part in the parade, organizers say they'll allow anyone who has served to participate.