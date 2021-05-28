UW Health shares reminders and recommendations for Memorial Day gatherings

UW Health shares reminders and recommendations for Memorial Day gatheringsNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Typical holiday weekends are full of travel and celebrations.
As we are getting back to a sense of normalcy, you may be looking forward to travelling and gathering.
UW Health offers reminders and recommendations so everyone can have a safe and healthy weekend.
- The safest Memorial Day gathering is one where all attendees are fully vaccinated.
- A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shot. The CDC’s new masking guidance says only those who are fully vaccinated can safely gather indoors without a mask.
- Children age 2-11 should continue to wear masks when in contact with unvaccinated individuals. This age group is not eligible for a vaccine yet.
- Masking guidelines still apply in many places - certain stores and restaurants, counties like Dane and Milwaukee County and medical facilities.
- Large gatherings with a combination of vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people are still not advisable. If people gather in this type of group, it is safest to do outdoors while maintaining physical distancing. Unvaccinated people are still at risk of contracting COVID-19 and while vaccines are highly effective, they are not 100% effective.
- Outdoor, distanced gatherings decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.
- If you are sick, or have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and get tested.
- Wash hands frequently and continue to wear a mask if you are not yet vaccinated or just feel more comfortable doing so.
- The best way to be safe and enjoy the summer is to make sure you, your family and your friends all get vaccinated as soon as possible