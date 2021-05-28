Spain’s skin-colored ‘Equality Stamps’ get unexpected scorn

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s postal service is getting a backlash from its attempt to highlight racial inequality. State-owned Correos España this week issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones. The darker the stamp, the lower the price. The postal service calls them “Equality Stamps” and launched them on the anniversary of George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It said the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed.” The state-owned company’s goal was to “shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights.” But critics are accusing it of having a tin ear for racial issues and misreading Black sentiment.