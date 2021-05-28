Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The measure slogging through Congress includes $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit businesses across a range of industries. Senators had been expected to vote late Thursday, but proceedings came to a standstill when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin protested the rush to finish and insisted on more changes. A few other Republicans joined him. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans.