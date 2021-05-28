Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Poul Schlueter, Denmark’s prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92. Denmark’s prime minister from 1982-1993 died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that Schlueter once headed said Friday in a statement. In 1992, Denmark stalled the EU’s move toward closer cooperation when Danes rejected the Maastricht treaty. Schlueter negotiated four exemptions, including one that allows Denmark to stay outside the euro. A year later, the revised text was approved in a second Danish referendum, allowing other EU members to move on with their plans.