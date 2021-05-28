Frenchman killed after stabbing, shooting 3 police officers

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say a man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a French watch list for Islamic radicalism stabbed a police officer at her station in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the slain suspect was a Frenchman in his 40s who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism because of his “rigorous” religious practices. He said the assailant had recently been released from prison and was under monitoring by psychiatric services. The three officers were wounded in Friday’s attack in the Nantes suburb of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre but none is in life-threatening condition.