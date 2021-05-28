Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 7:19 pm
6:39 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

