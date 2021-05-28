Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
