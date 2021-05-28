Skip to Content

Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 7:19 pm
6:39 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Langlade

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Langlade County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 are expected.

* WHERE…Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

