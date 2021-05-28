Freeze Warning Friday night, but a decent weekend

No doubt about it, we are in for a clear and cold Friday night. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for most of the News 9 area from Midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday with a FROST ADVISORY for Waushara, Waupaca, Shawano, and Menominee counties. Lows in the region will be mostly in the 25 to 30 degree range with isolated colder pockets. Take time to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation in your yard. Bring planted pots indoors, or cover plants in the ground with things like blankets, towels, thick cardboard boxes, dry leaves, or straw. The wind will be light from the northeast to calm as Canadian high pressure settles into Wisconsin.

On a good note, Saturday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. The wind should be pretty light as well, southeast around 4-10 mph. Saturday night won’t be quite as cold but could still reach the mid to upper 30s. There could be some patchy light frost in the eastern part of the area mainly. You will still need the jackets.

Sunday and Monday should be pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance nearby will bring a small chance of a spotty shower or two Sunday afternoon to the northwest half of the viewing area and throughout the region Monday afternoon. There might even be a light thunderstorm Monday. Thankfully, most of the time should be dry. The highs could rebound to near 68 degrees on Sunday and 70 for Memorial Day. The wind on Sunday should be from the south to southwest up to 10 mph.

It is looking mainly seasonal for the rest of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s through Friday. Tuesday should be dry and partly cloudy. Meanwhile it could be just a touch unsettled after that with a couple of showers and thunderstorms from time to time Wednesday and Thursday. Friday appears partly sunny and mainly dry again. Friday could be the warmest with highs up to about 76.

There are signs that a warmer and more humid regime will take hold for the first weekend of June with highs back in the 80s. Some heavier thunderstorms could brew as well. Stay tuned for updates.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen from Friday morning (low)

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 28-May 2021

*On May 28th in weather history:

1947 - A storm produced heavy snow across Wisconsin, with ten inches reported at Gay Mills. The snow damaged fruit and other trees, and downed power lines. The storm was followed by the coldest weather of the month for much of the High Plains Region and Missouri Valley. Williston ND reported a low of 21 degrees the morning of the 28th, and the next morning Cheyenne WY reported a morning low of 16 above zero. (David Ludlum)

1989 - Unseasonably hot weather continued in Florida. Five cities reported record high temperatures for the date. The record high of 98 degrees at Lakeland, FL, was their fifth in a row. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Florida late in the day, with golf ball size hail reported at Kissimmee. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)