D.C. Everest baseball sweeps doubleheader against Marshfield, Evergreen’s lacrosse falters

The Evergreens stood tall against the Tigers Friday night winning both games of their doubleheader.

Game one came down to a walk-off hit by Nick Cotter in the seventh that secured a 3-2 win.

Game two was slightly less competitive. Marshfield started strong with a bases clearing hit by Simon Slade to go up 3-0, but after that it was Everest.

The Evergreens would rattle off 10 unanswered runs through the course of the game to secure back-to-back victories with a 10-3 rout.

The Everest lacrosse team was also in action Friday, but their outcome was less favorable to the team in green.

After taking the lead in the third quarter, their opponents the SPASH Panthers would rally to force overtime, where they would seal the deal with one final goal to win 9-8.