Cool again but a more pleasant weekend

We had an extremely chilly May day for our Thursday and fortunately the weather is set to gradually improve. However, due to clearing conditions, we are looking at another extremely chilly night tonight.

** FREEZE WARNING for Ashland, Iron, and Price counties until 9 a.m. and a FROST ADVISORY in Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties until 7 a.m.

Today: Light rain/mixed precip for the southern half of the area in the morning. Otherwise not as cold with sun developing in the afternoon.

High: 60 Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Clear and cold with widespread frost (and even freeze conditions in some spots)

Low: 31 Wind: ENE 8-12

Saturday: Mostly sunny and turning pleasant.

High: 66 Wind: Calm to SE ~ 5

There will still be a few hours left of wet weather for certain cities in the area today as the showers gradually move out of the area. The early morning hours today will be extremely chilly in the low 30s developing a few flakes of snow/mixed precipitation in the area. After around 8 a.m. most of the moisture will push south of Marathon county leaving a few pokes of sun for the central cities. Fortunately, this afternoon, as the precipitation leaves the area, sunshine moved in starting with the Northwoods so we should end the day with partly cloudy to clear skies.

Tonight clearing conditions will be a double-edged sword as they provided sunshine before sundown but will now result in a quick loss in heat. Temperatures will drop to near 31 degrees citing widespread frost across the area which will be harmful to any tender plants. Additionally, another freeze warning will likely be put in place for many counties in northern Wisconsin. If the temperature drops to the forecast 31 degrees this will tie the low temperature record for the 29th.

Saturday, while chilly in the morning, will be a much more pleasant day with temperatures in the mid 60s. While the slightly warmer temperatures may be nice to see, the sunshine will make a large difference as there will be few clouds all day. Additionally, the winds should die down so it will be rather tranquil and a nice start to the extended weekend.

The second half of our Memorial Day weekend will also be a touch warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s. Both days will have a good deal of cloud cover but there should be plenty of pokes of sunshine. Precipitation looks unlikely for Sunday (20% chance), but Monday does seem to have a few brief scattered showers or storms possible in the afternoon.

After Monday, we jump to the mid 70s for the work week with additional small chances for rain.

Pollen count yesterday was: Tree = 9 (low)

Say safe through the chilly night but enjoy the nicer weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 28-May 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - Two to five inches of rain over southeastern Ohio on the 28th and 29th capped an exceptionally wet month of May, and triggered widespread flooding. Flooding which resulted claimed three lives, and caused millions of dollars damage. Numerous roads in southeast Ohio were flooded and impassable, and many other roads were blocked by landslides. (Storm Data)