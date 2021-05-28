BREAKING: Jan. 6th Commission vote fails in Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - After weeks of back-and-forth debate within and outside of the Senate chambers, a vote to create a Commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol has failed.

That vote failed by a margin of 54 to 35.

In total, all Democratic members and 6 Republican members voted in support of the investigation, just short of the 60 votes needed to approve it.

10 Republicans were needed to create a simple majority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.