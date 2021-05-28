Auburndale native Sylviann Momont earns double All-American honors

Sylviann Momont ended her collegiate career on a high note Friday afternoon by doubling up on All-American awards.

The UWSP Pointer participated in the NCAA division three outdoor track and field championships, where she would not only win All-American status, but also rack up several other achievements.

Momont set a personal record on high jump, as well as placing inside the top five in three events: High Jump, Heptathlon and long jump.

An incredible end to an amazing career.

"I wouldn't want it any other way," said Momont. "I went out with a bang and that's all I wanted. I PR'd, I broke my record so I can't ask for much more. I'd love to have another meet just to see what else I could do, but I think it's time to call it, throw in the towel."