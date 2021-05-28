Area cemetery offers free cremation burial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Restlawn Memorial Park is offering a free cremation burial this Memorial Day weekend.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families may not have been able to lay their loved ones to rest.

The event aims to provide a final resting place.

"At Restlawn, we really value memorialization for families. And having a place for future generations to come and visit and memorialize their family members is something that we hold near and dear to our hearts," said Amber Pender, Office Manager of Restlawn Memorial Park, "And that's why we decided to offer this free service to families who might not be able to maybe afford it or who maybe just wanted to get their loved ones a place to have that peace of mind."

The event will be held on Memorial Day and begin at 1:30 p.m. in the cemetery's cremation garden.

Families interested should contact Restlawn's office to fill out the required paperwork.