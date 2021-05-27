Church youth group holds cancer walk

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW)--The youth group at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens held their 15th Annual Cancer Walk Thursday night.

The rain didn't stop people from walking to honor those who are battling cancer and those who lost their courageous battle.

"Tonight the weather isn't the best, but people who suffer from cancer, their days are terrible and gloomy so we can put up with a little rain to raise some money here," said Judy Weise who is the youth group leader at the church.

Children in the youth group collected donations from people around town.

Since the walk first started in 2006, $24,430 was raised. The money goes to the Cancer Center at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.