`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” starring Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street. Police said the 32-year-old Clark was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood early Wednesday. Authorities say emergency responders arriving on the scene found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.