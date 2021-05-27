Participating in “No Mow May”? Get ready to mow your lawn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For the past month, nearly 500 homes haven't mowed their lawns. But now the time to mow is coming up.

480 people participated in Wausau's "No Mow May" month.

The main goal was to help the bee population grow.

City officials will look to see if the month was a success.

They say that those who participated are expected to mow their lawns on June 1.

"So if you do receive a notice about mowing your lawn you will have seven days to complete that. After that if it's failed to be done by the owner, the city will contract it out and place that charge on their tax bill," said Bill Herbert, Chief Inspector, City of Wausau.

The minimum charge on that bill will be around $100.