Mississippi city honors Freedom Rider legacy 60 years later

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is honoring the legacy of a Freedom Rider arrested there 60 years ago. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba proclaimed Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day. Freedom Riders challenged segregation in buses and bus terminals across the American South. Vivian was a minister who arrived in Jackson with other riders on May 24, 1961. They were taken to a local jail for several days. Then they were transferred to Mississippi’s notorious Parchman prison, and guards beat Vivian and others. Vivian received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. He was 95 when he died in July.