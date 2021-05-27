GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan. The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 money to help pay for it. Biden is set to lay out the choice before the country at a speech later Thursday in Cleveland. The senators say their offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their plan had a cool response from the White House.