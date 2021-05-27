GARDEN GOODIES: Ginseng cookies, tea

On this week's Garden Goodies segment, Justin hit the road! He was live at Hsu Ginseng, the sponsor of Garden Goodies.

We enjoyed something that is not out of Justin's garden but a product that is world famous and grown extensively right here in north central Wisconsin - ginseng.

Hsu should be a familiar name to people in this area. It is also the name of one of the largest ginseng product companies in the United States. The "growing supply" business was actually an outgrowth of the ginseng enterprise.

For a treat today we are having ginseng tea and ginseng ginger cookies. Ginseng is an herb that is used for increasing vitality and energy, so maybe having it in a treat will help you burn off some of the associated calories.

Recipe for the cookies:

4.5 cups white flour

4 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 1/2 tbsp ginseng powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

**additional small amount of sugar to roll cookie dough balls in

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Mix/whisk dry ingredients in a large bowl (flour, ginseng, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and salt) Beat softened butter and sugar together well Mix maple syrup and eggs together with the butter/sugar mixture Slowly add and mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients, 1/3 at a time to ensure and even dough mixture. Roll dough into 1-2 inch diameter balls and roll them in the extra sugar to coat them on the outside. Place balls on a large non-stick or greased cooking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake in oven for 12 to 14 minutes.

Makes about 45 to 50 cookies.