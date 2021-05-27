Fundraiser for Vel Phillips statue tops goal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The task force that is raising money to put a statue of Vel Phillips at the State Capitol has surpassed its $275,000 fundraising goal.

As of Wednesday night, the fundraiser had brought in more than $308,000.

Phillips was the first Black woman elected to statewide office. She served as Wisconsin's secretary of state from 1979 to 1983.

The idea for a statue of Phillips came after two statues at the Capitol were torn down during the unrest in Madison following the death of George Floyd. Black community leaders thought there needed to be more representation at the statehouse.

"The fact that we haven't done this anywhere else in the United States is very, very telling," said Michael Johnson, a member of the task force and the head of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. "The only one that we know of is the one of Rosa Parks in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Capitol. It's time for our state capitals to make sure that there's representation."

Johnson says gauging by the response from the elected officials he's talked to, he is hopeful a statue will become a reality.