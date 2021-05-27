Freeze Warning issued May 27 at 9:04PM CDT until May 28 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper twenties to near

freezing are expected.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,

Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine

County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,

the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation

and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.