Freeze Warning issued May 27 at 9:04PM CDT until May 28 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper twenties to near
freezing are expected.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.