Freeze Warning issued May 27 at 4:39AM CDT until May 28 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Freeze Warning issued May 27 at 4:39AM CDT until May 28 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.