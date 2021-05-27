Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the fight against Donald Trump, urging fellow conservatives to reject the former president’s divisive politics and the Republican leaders who emulate him. Ryan made the remarks Thursday during an evening address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California after two years of relative silence. Referencing the Capitol insurrection that Trump inspired, Ryan said it was “horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end.” He says conservatives are at a crossroads and urged Republicans against embracing “the populist appeal of one personality” or “second-rate imitations.”