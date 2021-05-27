Defense: Colorado school gunman was manipulated by friend

DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says a teen accused of killing a fellow student at his suburban Denver school in 2019 agreed to participate in the attack as long as it looked like he was pressured into participating. During the opening of Devon Erickson’s trial on Thursday, a prosecutor also told jurors that the strategy unraveled after student Kendrick Castillo rushed him when he pulled out a gun and others tackled him. But Erickson’s lawyer said he was manipulated into joining the attack by the other gunman, Alec McKinney, a new friend who preyed on him during a family crisis. She says prosecutors are relying on McKinney’s account of what Erickson was thinking and he’s unreliable.