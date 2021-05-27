Chilly and wet weather ahead

You will want to brace for some unseasonably cold weather the next few days with low temperatures a few degrees shy from the record-breaking cold. Additionally, the daytime highs will not be terribly high and will feel even cooler with breezy winds and rain showers the next few days.

**FROST ADVISORY for Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties until 7 a.m.

Today: Dreary, cool and breezy with rain becoming rather widespread by late morning or early afternoon.

High: 50 (falling to 40s in the afternoon) Wind: East 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly with scattered light rain or a possible snowflake.

Low: 36 Wind: NE 10-15

Friday: Light showers for the southern half of the area in the morning. Otherwise warmer with a mix of clouds and sun.

High: 60 Wind: NE 10-15

Hopefully you have a warmer raincoat in your closet as you might need it today! The technical high for the day was already set at 50 degrees (12:00 am) however much cooler air will be settling in for the afternoon leaving the daytime high in the upper 40s. Wet weather will also return to the state in the form of light to moderate rain showers. Expect rain to move into the central region between 8-10 AM and become widespread near midday. Showers will likely continue into the afternoon and coupled with breezy winds will make for one very chilly May day in Wisconsin.

Tonight will become increasingly cooler with a chance of showers continuing. Most of the rain will shift southwards of Marathon county, however with temperatures near 36 degrees it would not be unlikely that a few flakes of snow could fall - an abnormality for this time of year. Additionally, we could be looking at a very late frost in the area, and frost advisories will likely be issued in the Northwoods where temperatures will likely drop to near freezing.

Tomorrow will, fortunately, be a bit warmer with temperatures rebounding to near 60 degrees. Rain showers will linger to the south for the morning hours but the majority of the day will be dry in north-central Wisconsin. Along with the warmer temperatures, we will see a healthy mix of sun and clouds in the sky. While it may warm up clearing conditions will lead to yet another chilly overnight. Friday night into Saturday morning should drop to near 35 degrees where widespread frost will once again be likely.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, there is a pleasant amount of dry weather forecast and temperatures should return to normal. Saturday will be near 67 with mostly sunny skies and a wonderful day to spend outdoors. Sunday does have a 20% chance of showers late but will more than likely be dry with a few pokes of sunshine. Much the same, Memorial day is currently looking to be partly sunny with a small chance of a popup shower or storm however a few degrees warmer with temperatures in the low 70s.

Yesterday’s pollen count is: Tree 73 (moderate)

Stay safe and stay comfortable the next few days! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 27-May 2021

1987 - Severe thunderstorms in West Texas produced baseball size hail at Crane, hail up to three and a half inches in diameter at Post, and grapefruit size hail south of Midland. Five days of flooding commenced in Oklahoma. Thunderstorms produced 7 to 9 inches of rain in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City reported 4.33 inches of rain in six hours. Up to six inches of rain caused flooding in north central Texas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)