Skip to Content

Cejka, Stricker top leaderboard in rain-suspended Senior PGA

New
6:19 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second. Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.  Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m.  Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content