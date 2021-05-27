Biden administration defends Trump-era Alaska oil decision

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. government attorneys are defending a decision made during the Trump administration to allow a major oil project on Alaska’s North Slope to proceed. Critics say the action flies in the face of President Joe Biden’s pledges to address climate change. U.S. Justice Department attorneys, in a filing Wednesday, wrote that opponents of the Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska were seeking to stop development by “cherry-picking” federal agency records to claim environmental review law violations. The filing defends the reviews underpinning a decision that approved project plans. A coalition of groups sued to invalidate the Trump-era approval.