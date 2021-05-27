China trying Chinese-Australian writer on espionage charge

BEIJING (AP) — China has put a Chinese-Australian writer on trial on a charge of espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to his hearing. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no direct contact with family members and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said. Ambassador Graham Fletcher walked to the court complex gate in Beijing and returned after he was denied entry, telling journalists it was “regrettable” that diplomats were prevented from observing the trial. His government had been told earlier that a representative would not be allowed to attend the trial because it is a national security case. Fletcher said China has only said that the charge against Yang involves espionage.