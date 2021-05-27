As Memorial Day weekend approaches, DNR officials give water safety tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With Memorial Day weekend less than a day away, boaters are hoping the weather clears up to enjoy the water and a long weekend.

But more boats on the water, means a bigger risks to boaters.

"We would hope, we would encourage you all or anyone that's on a boat to wear your life jacket. It has to be the right size of life jacket. A life jacket if properly worn should be a little snug and it has to be fastened," said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator.

So far this year, six people have been killed on Wisconsin's waterways.

The DNR and rescue crews are hoping to keep that number from climbing.

They say you can help by not getting behind the throttle while drinking.

"Alcohol affects your fine motor skills it effects your decision making and on the water. It's amplified with the waves and the Sun and all the environmental beating down on you," Kuhn said.

The Badger State is no stranger to boaters. It's ranked 2nd for most registered boats. DNR officials say it also matters on who is behind the wheel.

Wisconsin state law prevents anyone from under the age of ten to operate. Those that are over the age of 10 but not 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

For better safety, be experienced.

"So there's a lot of people out there that are buying boats and don't have the experience that others do and they're putting themselves in harms ways," Kuhn said.

If you're a new boat owner or its just been a while, the DNR is offering quick boat safety courses.