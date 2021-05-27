Another revised “Community for All” Resolution heading for Marathon County Executive Committee

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another version of the “A Community for All” resolution is heading for the Marathon County Executive Committee in the near future after it was passed by the Diversity Affairs Commission on Thursday.

Supervisor William Harris spent much of the meeting talking the Commission through changes he made to the document that was shot down by the Executive Committee earlier this month. Many of those changes came after discussions with those who opposed that version.

Harris says he’s removed a paragraph which to some opened the door for the county to redistribute wealth or taking property rights. That’s been replaced with language that says the County Board has a role in creating an environment “where all residents can celebrate and embrace their rich multi-cultural heritage without fear of intimidation or hate-motivated violence.”

The resolution also declares that the board recognizes diversity, inclusion, and equity are “essential to a positive and healthy life within our communities,” and rejects and condemns all hate-based activity directed at a person due to their protected class while also encouraging the development of opportunities and resources that provide equal access to things like healthcare and education.

Harris adds that many took pause with the inclusion of the word “equity” so the new version includes the dictionary definition of “just, fair, and impartial treatment.

“Some people said ‘oh it’s about guaranteeing outcomes,’ some said it’s about this or that; and it caused a lot of confusion. So I decided to actually define it within the resolution because then it can’t be anything else besides what the county defines it as.

Harris said he also removed language that some had said “pointed fingers” at Marathon County while still acknowledging the issue at hand.

He adds that he was careful to include items that those opposed to the last version wanted to see included while making sure it was still meaningful to those who’ve supported it all along. “Saying we are a community that supports everyone while also acknowledging there are different challenges in different communities and that we look forward to working together in order to resolve those.”

The measure was discussed for nearly 50 minutes before passing on a voice vote. The date for the next Executive Committee meeting has not been scheduled.

The latest version of the resolution can be viewed by clicking on the PDF at the top of this story.