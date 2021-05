Wood Co. (WAOW) -- A Wood County beach is closed over E. coli levels, according to the Wood Co. Health Dept.

Health officials say the North Wood County Park Beach is currently closed after water samples collected on May 18 showed unsafe levels of E. coli.

Experts say high levels of the bacteria can lead to stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Health officials say they'll reopen the beach when the water quality is considered safe for swimming.