UN warns Tigray faces famine risk if aid isn’t scaled up

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is worsening and warns taht “there is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months.” In a note to the Security Council obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Mark Lowcock says: “It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result of conflict, and that conflict parties are restricting access to food.” He says the latest famine alert indicates “emergency food insecurity” in central, eastern and parts of northwest and northeast Tigray