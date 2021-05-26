San Francisco area deaths add to US mass shootings in 2021

Eight people are dead after an employee opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area transit agency. The San Jose shootings Wednesday occurred at the Valley Transportation Authority. The mass shootings this year follow a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. That database tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter. Among the latest attacks were shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses and one at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.