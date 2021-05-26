Received a large bill as payment? Check to see if it’s real

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bogus bills are circulating in the Marshfield area, with multiple businesses falling victim.

From May 18 through the 21, twelve $100 bills were used at four different businesses.

For businesses that receive large bills as a payment, there are red flags to look for.

Police say, right now there is an uptick in counterfeit cases. In some instances, the same serial numbers are being seen on the bills.

Police say, that should never be the case and is an immediate sign of a counterfeit.

Another way to spot a fake is when you grab the bill from the customer.

"Simple things they can do when they look at any bill whether it's a $20, $50, $100 is just the feel of it first of all. Everyone should have the understanding of what money feels like and if it does feel a little bit different compared to a known bill like a $1 bill and see what the feel is comparatively," said Kevin Hamill a detective Marshfield Police Department.

Police believe only one suspect has been going around to businesses handing out the counterfeits.

They are also recommend that employees be trained to know how to spot a fake bill, such as the feel or holding it up to light to see if there is a watermark on it.