Program touts franchise opportunities for minorities, women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Yum Brands has partnered with the University of Louisville to launch a business program that will focus on franchise opportunities for underrepresented minorities and women. A joint statement from the company and the school on Wednesday says the Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence will build on the existing franchising education tracks within the College of Business at the University of Louisville to create the first business program of its kind at a public university. The statement said it will provide online education to current and potential franchisees and will focus on recruiting underrepresented people to explore franchising as a way to entrepreneurship.