PG&E to ante up $150M for botched outages, recent wildfires

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric is getting hit with a nearly $150 million bill for neglect that caused Northern California wildfires during the past two years and mismanagement of blackouts designed to prevent the utility’s crumbling power grid from causing more damage. The one-two punch was delivered Wednesday. California power regulators are fining PG&E $106 million its mishandling of power outages in 2019. That’s on top of $43.4 million in settlements PG&E will pay to government agencies in three counties ravaged by wildfires ignited by its equipment during 2019 and last year. It’s the latest fallout from utility misconduct that has been wreaking havoc for years.