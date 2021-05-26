Newmans Donath is good behind the dish, and good at dishing it out

(WAOW) -- Before Angela Donath found her footing in fastpitch, she got her start playing baseball with the boys, an experience she says gave her an advantage on the softball field.

"I feel like I had more toughness I guess playing with guys when I was what, I don't know, ten? Especially at that age, because baseball as a little bit quicker of a speed than softball so it really got me into the groove and gave me a little bit of an advantage I would say," said Donath.

But now softball is sport that flies by, as a catcher Angela likes the heat of the game.

"It gets me going, because like whenever I have a break to just relax it gets me out of the zone. But with catching and then being in the line up I never have a break and i love it."

In Newman's 4-3 win over Marathon she smacked one homerun to get things going and another to walk it off.

Donath recapped, "my last at bat I was literally so nervous, I couldn't even tell you what I was thinking. Just hit the ball, get a run, and we'll be good, and then it went out of the park and it was good."

Last week, she made major contributions to the squads first sweep of Stratford in school history. But it doesn't stop there, donath crushes the court just as much as she does homers and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"Next year i'll be going to beloit college and i'll be playing volleyball there as well as softball and i'm really looking forward to college players and elite player and just looking forward to having fun."