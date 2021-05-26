Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft and fraud

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) — A biking enthusiast that rides the trail near the Ringle landfill fell victim to theft recently.

The incident in question took place during the afternoon of May 7.

"When they came back to their truck in the parking lot the windows were smashed, and their wallet missing," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

The thief then took those stolen cards from the victims wallet to go on a spending spree.

"The person charged about $2,000 from Walmart in Rib Mountain," deputy Tatro says. "And damage estimates for the truck are $2500."

Investigators say the thief may have been driving an older model Mitsubishi, possibly a Galant.

If you have information about this theft/fraud, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

You may:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.