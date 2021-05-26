Golf tournament looks to help provide scholarships to high school seniors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Well the time to get your drivers and putters is coming up and it's all "fore" a good cause.

The 51st South Area Business Association Golf Outing will be taking place on June 11th at Greenwood Hills Country Club.

Slots for golfers are still available as well as sponsorships for certain holes.

Last year, the outing helped provide seven area high school seniors with scholarships.

This year they'll be providing nine, adding two high schools to their list.

"The more people that we can have golfing, the more participation there is with the raffles and the events, the 50-50 drawing, the hole events that we've got and all of those things. It's going to be a fun day that's going to be held at Greenwood Hills," said Jonnee Bauer, President, South Area Business Association.

You can sign up for the golf outing at greenwood hills online at southareabusiness.com.