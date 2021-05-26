Experts warn of mold after recent storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It isn't just the lightning and wind that can leave behind damage from storms. There's also the rain.

If the inside of your home is exposed to water, it can lead to trouble in the form of mold. Experts say the best thing to do is remove wet items so mold doesn't build up.

"Once you have determined if there is some wet areas in the attic, you want to get those materials removed. Pulling the insulation out, stuff like that, get that stuff out of there," says Jay Cricks, Co-Owner of Northstar Restoration Services.

A water damage professional can help with clean up and repairs, keeping you and your family from breathing in toxic substances.